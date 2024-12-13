Six arrested; drugs, weapons seized

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended on Friday six outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended on Friday six outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

A police spokesperson said that the ICT Police Ramna, Sangjani, Koral and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said police team arrested four accused namely Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Habib, Bilal and Fahad and recovered 120-gram heroin, 1,150-gram Hashish and two pistols from their possession.

Moreover, two absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no one will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

APP/rzr-mkz