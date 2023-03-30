Six arrested during crackdown on criminals in Mathra police station limits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Police during an operation arrested 6 alleges suspects involved in various crimes on Thursday.

The arrested suspects hailed from different areas of Peshawar, including drug dealers, illegal weapons, Afghan refugees, and other crimes.

The alleged accused, arrested on tip-off, had confessed of crimes during the initial investigation, an official of the Police Station Mathra told media men.

The accused have been identified as Akhtaram, Muhammad Ibrahim, Naeem, Waqas, Nahar Ali, and Masood.

During the operation, five pistols, dozens of cartridges and drugs, were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Investigation is underway from the accused from different aspects.