Six arrested during search operation in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The police during a search operation arrested six suspects and recovered weapons on Friday.

A police team conducted the operation in Chak No 275-Jb and 276-JB on Jhang Road and arrested six accused.

The police recovered two rifles, three pistols, a repeater, three guns and roundsfrom the accused.