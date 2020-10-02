UrduPoint.com
Six Arrested During Search Operation In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Six arrested during search operation in Faisalabad

The police during a search operation arrested six suspects and recovered weapons on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The police during a search operation arrested six suspects and recovered weapons on Friday.

A police team conducted the operation in Chak No 275-Jb and 276-JB on Jhang Road and arrested six accused.

The police recovered two rifles, three pistols, a repeater, three guns and roundsfrom the accused.

