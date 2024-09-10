Six Arrested, Eight Cases For Overpricing
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price control magistrates
conducted inspections at 731 locations, leading to the arrest of six individuals for
overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Tuesday that eight cases had been
registered and a shop had been sealed for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore,
fines of Rs 800,000 had been imposed on 176 instances of non-compliance.
The DC emphasized that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners were actively
ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets was
also underway to prevent any malpractices.
Recent Stories
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 3.6 mln fines imposed on unfit PSVs1 minute ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with three motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with four motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana for full proof security arrangements on Eid Milad un Nabi2 minutes ago
-
FIRs lodged against five investigation officers for negligence in submitting challans2 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases mounts to 189 as 18 new patients reported in last 25 hours2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner suspends Incharge hospital, two male nurses, three others2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive, CS for 100pc coverage of missed children2 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets ANP President Senator Aimal Wali Khan12 minutes ago
-
SRSO installs latrines at tent city in Badin12 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer urges opposition sit together for sake of strengthening parliament, democracy32 minutes ago