Six Arrested, Eight Cases For Overpricing

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Six arrested, eight cases for overpricing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price control magistrates

conducted inspections at 731 locations, leading to the arrest of six individuals for

overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Tuesday that eight cases had been

registered and a shop had been sealed for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore,

fines of Rs 800,000 had been imposed on 176 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners were actively

ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets was

also underway to prevent any malpractices.

