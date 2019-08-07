Six arrested, fake pesticides seized in factory raid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) Pesticides Task Force (PTF) Wednesday arrested six persons and seized fake pesticides worth million of Rupees during raid at a factory in the city's suburbs.

On a tip-off, the task force led by PTF member Waseem Hassan Langarial conducted a raid at a factory near Adda Billi Wala and arrested six persons on the spot.

Counterfeit versions of different pesticides brands were recovered from the factory valuing millions of rupees,agriculture spokesman said in a message.

Samples from all the alleged fake pesticides were collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Waseem Langarial said that provincial government was determined to go after elements involved in preparation and sale of fake pesticides and fertilizers and expressed commitment to bring the adulteration in pesticides and fertilizers down to zero.

A case has been got registered with PS Basti Malook.