Six arrested, fireworks recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Three people were arrested for selling fireworks while three others were held for providing shelter to proclaimed offenders here on Tuesday.

Police said a team of Khurrianwala police raided Chak No 229-RB and arrested Wajid, Ali Haider and Waheed, who were involved in manufacturing fireworks.

Meanwhile, Thikriwala police held two women, Irm and Shabana from Chak No 67-JB, for providing shelter to a proclaimed offender, Adnan.

Separately, Abdul Rehman was apprehended from Chak No 64-JB for staying a criminal, Gulu, at his home.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and startedinvestigation.