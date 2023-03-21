Six Arrested, Fireworks Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Three people were arrested for selling fireworks while three others were held for providing shelter to proclaimed offenders here on Tuesday.
Police said a team of Khurrianwala police raided Chak No 229-RB and arrested Wajid, Ali Haider and Waheed, who were involved in manufacturing fireworks.
Meanwhile, Thikriwala police held two women, Irm and Shabana from Chak No 67-JB, for providing shelter to a proclaimed offender, Adnan.
Separately, Abdul Rehman was apprehended from Chak No 64-JB for staying a criminal, Gulu, at his home.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and startedinvestigation.