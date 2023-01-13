Six arrested for alleged involvement in immoral activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested six persons, including two women allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to the police spokesman, Bani Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted six accused identified as Sarfraz, Ayan, Sajjad, Maqsood and two women.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya directed the police officers to continue their raids against lawbreakers and send them behind bars.