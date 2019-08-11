UrduPoint.com
Six Arrested For Committing Cyber Crime

Sun 11th August 2019 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::FIA Faisalabad claimed on Sunday to have arrested six persons on the charge of cyber crime from Lahore.

An FIA spokesman said that FIA Cyber Crime Wing team conducted a raid and arrested Nigerians from Commercial Area Nawab Town Lahore when they were extorting money from people by impersonating themselves American Sergeants.

The raiding team recovered laptop, passports, fake visas and Rs 91,000 in cash from their possession.

In another raid, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing team arrested Muhammad Arshad s/o Saif from Bachiana on the charge of receiving Rs 2.

6 million from a Gujranwala based citizen for sending him to England through Euro Lottery Scheme but neither he sent him abroad nor returned his money.

The FIA team also arrested a Lahore based Muhammad Ashraf from Faisalabad for extorting money from a woman by posing himself as a Major. The FIA team also recovered objectionable material from his possession and locked him behind bars for further investigation.

