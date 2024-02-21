Six Arrested For Decanting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Six people were booked for selling illegal fuel and gas refilling at their shops
on Wednesday.
According to official sources, Civil Defence officials checked various fuel agencies
and gas refilling shops in the city. The team found that six dealers were involved in
decanting of fuel and gas.
To which, agencies and shops were sealed and cases were registered against the
dealers.
