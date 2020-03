The police arrested six accused shopkeepers for decanting in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The police arrested six accused shopkeepers for decanting in the district.

According to the police, the police arrested Nasir, Imran, Bashir, Naveed, Abdul Shakur and Arif Mehmood for refilling gas cylinders in shops.