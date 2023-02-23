Six arrested for hoarding subsidized flour:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :As many as six people were arrested for hoarding government subsidized flour in hotels in Kotmomin tehsil here on Thursday.

According to the official sources,Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin,Rabnawaz along with a food inspector checked various hotels and food points at Sialmorr.

The team found that the government subsidized flour was concealed at hotels.

The AC sealed the hotels, got registered cases against six hoarders,besides imposing fine of Rs 40,000 to two other violators.