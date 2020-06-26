Six arrested for illegal forest cutting; two truckloads of wood confiscated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday visited Kumrat forest and arrested six persons for illegal cutting.

According to a statement, Deputy Commissioner was visiting Kalam, Gabral, and Badkoli areas when he saw six persons who were busy in cutting forest.

Persons were arrested and two truckloads of illegally cut wood were also confiscated.

Raiz Khan said that forest is a source of natural beauty and reason of pleasant environment in Malakand Division and all those involved in illegal cutting of forest would be dealt strictly and indiscriminately.