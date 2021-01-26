Six arrested for illegal LPG decanting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested six shopkeepers on charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested six shopkeepers from Ganjmandi, R.A.Bazaar and Airport police station areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Ahsan ul Haq, Manazar Hussain, Rafiullah, Muhammad Imran, Jahanzaib and Abdullah were sent behind the bars and recovered gas cylinders and other items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to check and stop the illegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.