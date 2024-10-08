Open Menu

Six Arrested For Overpricing Essentials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Price control magistrates inspected 407 locations, leading to the arrest of six individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Tuesday that six cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 900,000 have been imposed for 138 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and roti at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply. Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline 080002345, he urged.

