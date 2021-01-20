UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Six arrested for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered five 30 bore pistols and a Kalashnikov from their possession, said police spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that Ratta Amral, Mandra, Saddar Wah and Pirwadhai police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested six persons namely Muhammad Owais, Shahid Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Muhammad Azmat, Numan and Tanveer and recovered five 30 bore pistols and a Kalashnikov from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Numan Rawalpindi Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

10 minutes ago

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2020 Finals kicks ..

10 minutes ago

‘Mufti Qavi kissed me on my forehead,’ says Ha ..

20 minutes ago

&#039;We support world&#039;s drive to a low-carbo ..

25 minutes ago

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.