Six arrested for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered five 30 bore pistols and a Kalashnikov from their possession, said police spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that Ratta Amral, Mandra, Saddar Wah and Pirwadhai police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested six persons namely Muhammad Owais, Shahid Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Muhammad Azmat, Numan and Tanveer and recovered five 30 bore pistols and a Kalashnikov from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.