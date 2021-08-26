UrduPoint.com

Six Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:46 PM

Six arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal weapons, arms, ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal weapons, arms, ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

Rawalpindi police have recovered six 30 bore pistols and ammunition during crackdown against six outlaws in different areas, he said.

He informed that Taxila, Kotli Sattian, Saidqabad, New Town, and Pirwadhai Police held Arslan, Shah Faisal, Namiat Ali, Nadeem Ahmed, Arif Munir and Muhammad Ramiz and recovered six 30 bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations was underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Kotli Taxila Shah Faisal Nadeem Ahmed Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Egypt re-opens Gaza crossing as Israel eases restr ..

Egypt re-opens Gaza crossing as Israel eases restrictions

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 personnel conduct anti-germ spray at b ..

Rescue 1122 personnel conduct anti-germ spray at bus terminal, markets

5 minutes ago
 Croatia's tourism industry booms in peak season am ..

Croatia's tourism industry booms in peak season amid COVID pandemic

5 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle like ..

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted operation of check-points located on ..

Uninterrupted operation of check-points located on the Turkmen-Afghan border is ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan continues to provide electricity to t ..

Turkmenistan continues to provide electricity to the regions of Afghanistan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.