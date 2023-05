(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Faislabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) launched a crackdown on power pilferers and caught six ones in the district here on Sunday.

Fesco Circle Office spokesman said task teams of the company raided at different localitiesand caught Amir, Shabir, Shahid, Shamshair, Sajid and Aslam for power theft.