Six Arrested For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Six arrested for profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The District Administration Lahore has geared up its campaign against profiteering, launching strict enforcement measures to ensure the sale of daily-use commodities at government-notified rates. Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the administration has intensified inspections across the city to provide maximum relief to the public during the ongoing inflationary pressure.

According to a spokesperson, eight FIRs have been registered for violations of price control regulations, while 73 shopkeepers were issued warnings. Six individuals were arrested during operations carried out in various markets. Additionally, a total of Rs. 150,000 in fines were imposed for overcharging, and three shops were sealed for repeated violations.

The DC emphasized that continuous monitoring is being conducted by administrative officers to ensure the availability of essential items at prescribed prices.

He added that the prices of two major vegetables have recently seen a decline, and the rates of 16 essential items including potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and lemons have remained stable.

As per the official rate list, fruits are being sold at the following prices: Kala Kolu apples at Rs. 235 per kg, bananas at Rs. 260 per dozen, Kandhari pomegranates at Rs. 540 per kg, Iranian dates at Rs. 460 per kg, and Aseel dates at Rs. 430 per kg.

DC Syed Musa Raza further stated that a coordinated strategy is being implemented to control fluctuations in broiler meat prices, with stringent monitoring already underway. “The administration is committed to ensuring the availability of food items at affordable rates and will leave no stone unturned to provide maximum relief to the citizens,” he said.

The DC urged citizens to report any instances of profiteering or hoarding to the relevant authorities so that timely action can be taken.

