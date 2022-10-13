Six arrested for running illegal petrol, LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested six accused.

According to the police spokesman, Airport Course Police netted Muhammad Asif, Owais, Muhammad Umair, Adil Khan and Junaid Iqbal for operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police arrested an accused namely Tanveer for running an illegal LPG agency.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Divisional superintendents of Police warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.