Six Arrested For Selling Petrol On Higher Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Six arrested for selling petrol on higher rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The district administration arrested six people for selling petrol and fuel against control rates.

According to the spokesperson here on Monday,during a crackdown against petrol pumps and fuel agencies,the teams raided various pumps at islam Pura,49 NB, Shaheenabad road and held six owners for selling fuel on higher rates.

They were identified as -- Shahid, Arslan, Naveed, Farooq, Ajmal and Naeem.

Further investigation was under way.

