UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Arrested For Violating Coronavirus SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Six arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as six shopkeepers were arrested from Orangi area of the megalopolis on Thursday over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, arrested owners of shops were earlier also warned to strictly follow SOPs issued by the government to break the chain of pandemic, however, they continued to violate the orders.

A case no. 892/2021 against all arrested was registered at Orangi Police Station under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Arrested included Nadeem, Umer Rehman, Nadeem Ghulam, Izzatullah, Muhammad Ali and Zain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Station Orangi Muhammad Ali All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longes ..

11 minutes ago

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

41 minutes ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

43 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.