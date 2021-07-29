Six arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as six shopkeepers were arrested from Orangi area of the megalopolis on Thursday over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, arrested owners of shops were earlier also warned to strictly follow SOPs issued by the government to break the chain of pandemic, however, they continued to violate the orders.

A case no. 892/2021 against all arrested was registered at Orangi Police Station under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Arrested included Nadeem, Umer Rehman, Nadeem Ghulam, Izzatullah, Muhammad Ali and Zain.