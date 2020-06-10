Six arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

Naseerabad Police have arrested six persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government in to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Naseerabad Police have arrested six persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government in to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in its jurisdiction to check implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control spread of coronavirus and arrested six violators namely Asghar Hayat, Tariq Rehman, Naveed, Ghulam Akbar, Imtiaz Hussain and Rizwan Mustafa.

He said, the operation against the violators would continue and they would be sent behind the bars.