Six Arrested For Violating Renting Laws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Police have arrested six individuals for violating renting laws during operation in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad area here on Thursday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested six individuals for violating renting laws during operation in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad area here on Thursday.
The suspects, all tenants, were taken into custody for failing to show identification and not registering their rental details as required, the police spokesman informed.
Cases have been registered, and investigations are under way.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad praised the police team for their swift action, saying such operations help keep a close watch on criminal elements and ensure they face justice. He added that these efforts are part of the police’s duty to protect citizens’ lives and property and maintain peace in the area.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat
Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantati ..
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor Hou ..
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat3 minutes ago
-
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam3 minutes ago
-
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantation3 minutes ago
-
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor House3 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder8 minutes ago
-
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq9 minutes ago
-
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal9 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory ..9 minutes ago
-
PFA holds dignified flag hoisting ceremony9 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal45 minutes ago
-
78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi45 minutes ago