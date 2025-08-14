Open Menu

Six Arrested For Violating Renting Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested six individuals for violating renting laws during operation in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad area here on Thursday.

The suspects, all tenants, were taken into custody for failing to show identification and not registering their rental details as required, the police spokesman informed.

Cases have been registered, and investigations are under way.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad praised the police team for their swift action, saying such operations help keep a close watch on criminal elements and ensure they face justice. He added that these efforts are part of the police’s duty to protect citizens’ lives and property and maintain peace in the area.

