Six arrested from BKIA for preparing fake corona certificates

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested six accused for preparing fake corona vaccination certificates for passengers traveling abroad from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested six accused for preparing fake corona vaccination certificates for passengers traveling abroad from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here.

According to the Airport Security Force, the in-charge of a private medical laboratory was among the six accused arrested from BKIA while the laboratory was sealed in front of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Dozens of fake vaccination certificates were also recovered from the laboratory, the authority said adding surveillance of the passengers was further enhanced at Bacha Khan International Airport.

Action was initiated when both positive and negative medical test results were recovered from two of the passengers who failed to answer satisfactorily to the FIA officials. The two passengers later told the FIA authorities that they obtained the fake certificates from a laboratory situated at BKIA.

The passengers were offloaded and staff of the laboratory including the in-charge were arrested before the laboratory was sealed.