UrduPoint.com

Six Arrested From BKIA For Preparing Fake Corona Certificates

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:39 PM

Six arrested from BKIA for preparing fake corona certificates

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested six accused for preparing fake corona vaccination certificates for passengers traveling abroad from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested six accused for preparing fake corona vaccination certificates for passengers traveling abroad from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here.

According to the Airport Security Force, the in-charge of a private medical laboratory was among the six accused arrested from BKIA while the laboratory was sealed in front of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Dozens of fake vaccination certificates were also recovered from the laboratory, the authority said adding surveillance of the passengers was further enhanced at Bacha Khan International Airport.

Action was initiated when both positive and negative medical test results were recovered from two of the passengers who failed to answer satisfactorily to the FIA officials. The two passengers later told the FIA authorities that they obtained the fake certificates from a laboratory situated at BKIA.

The passengers were offloaded and staff of the laboratory including the in-charge were arrested before the laboratory was sealed.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency From Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

2 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

2 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.