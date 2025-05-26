Open Menu

Six Arrested In Major Crackdown On Drug Dealers, Illegal Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Six arrested in major crackdown on drug dealers, illegal arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a series of decisive operations, the Dera police have arrested six individuals recovering a quantity of narcotics and illegal arms from their possession here on Monday.

The operations, carried out under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan and SDPO Noor Haider Khan, along with SHOs Muhammad Subtain and Zeeshan Iqbal Khan. The police apprehended Shakil son of Iqbal, a resident of Kachi Kathh Garh and recovered 1,020 grams of hashish from him. In another operation, Paharpur Police arrested Muhammad Shakil son of Amir Hussain seizing 370 grams of Ice drug and 240 grams of heroin.

Furthermore, Amir Abdullah son of Rustam from Kotjai was found with an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition, while Bilal Ahmad, also from Kotjai was arrested with a 12-bore shotgun and ammunition.

Meanwhile, two more individuals named Asmatullah son of Muhammad Sharif and Zahidullah son of Peer Daad, both residents of Baghwani have been booked for violating the National Action Plan.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of the police team and reaffirmed the commitment of police force to a zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements, stating that such operations would be continued across the district without any discrimination.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

17 minutes ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

32 minutes ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

60 minutes ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

1 hour ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

1 hour ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

1 hour ago
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

1 hour ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promoti ..

WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to su ..

Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..

2 hours ago
 Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billi ..

Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan