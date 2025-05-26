Six Arrested In Major Crackdown On Drug Dealers, Illegal Arms
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a series of decisive operations, the Dera police have arrested six individuals recovering a quantity of narcotics and illegal arms from their possession here on Monday.
The operations, carried out under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan and SDPO Noor Haider Khan, along with SHOs Muhammad Subtain and Zeeshan Iqbal Khan. The police apprehended Shakil son of Iqbal, a resident of Kachi Kathh Garh and recovered 1,020 grams of hashish from him. In another operation, Paharpur Police arrested Muhammad Shakil son of Amir Hussain seizing 370 grams of Ice drug and 240 grams of heroin.
Furthermore, Amir Abdullah son of Rustam from Kotjai was found with an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition, while Bilal Ahmad, also from Kotjai was arrested with a 12-bore shotgun and ammunition.
Meanwhile, two more individuals named Asmatullah son of Muhammad Sharif and Zahidullah son of Peer Daad, both residents of Baghwani have been booked for violating the National Action Plan.
District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of the police team and reaffirmed the commitment of police force to a zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements, stating that such operations would be continued across the district without any discrimination.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London
Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..
Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..
UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Speaker Surayya Bibi appointed as Chairperson KP Public Safety Commission2 minutes ago
-
PBF Balochistan proposed Molten Salt Solar Plants to combat power crisis in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Six arrested in major crackdown on drug dealers, illegal arms2 minutes ago
-
DC emphasizes people's cooperation for eradicating polio2 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held12 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Tank12 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson pays surprise visit to Tehsil Office22 minutes ago
-
Tank police make stringent security arrangements for polio drive22 minutes ago
-
Seminar held32 minutes ago
-
Polio immunization campaign begins to vaccinate over 1.0 Mln children42 minutes ago
-
Online Qurbani market booms ahead of Eid ul Adha42 minutes ago
-
Landlord tortures lineman42 minutes ago