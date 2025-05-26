Six arrested in major crackdown on drug dealers, illegal arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a series of decisive operations, the Dera police have arrested six individuals recovering a quantity of narcotics and illegal arms from their possession here on Monday.

The operations, carried out under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan and SDPO Noor Haider Khan, along with SHOs Muhammad Subtain and Zeeshan Iqbal Khan. The police apprehended Shakil son of Iqbal, a resident of Kachi Kathh Garh and recovered 1,020 grams of hashish from him. In another operation, Paharpur Police arrested Muhammad Shakil son of Amir Hussain seizing 370 grams of Ice drug and 240 grams of heroin.

Furthermore, Amir Abdullah son of Rustam from Kotjai was found with an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition, while Bilal Ahmad, also from Kotjai was arrested with a 12-bore shotgun and ammunition.

Meanwhile, two more individuals named Asmatullah son of Muhammad Sharif and Zahidullah son of Peer Daad, both residents of Baghwani have been booked for violating the National Action Plan.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of the police team and reaffirmed the commitment of police force to a zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements, stating that such operations would be continued across the district without any discrimination.

APP/akt