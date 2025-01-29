Six arrested in triple murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Tandlianwala Saddar police arrested six accused involved in a triple murder case.

The accused, identified as Zohray Khan, Abdul Qadir, Zia, Ameer Ali, Nasir and Riaz, had allegedly shot dead three brothers -- Bilal, Usman and Nasir -- of Sukhera group in police lockups on January 6 over an enmity.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said that a police team, headed by SSP Investigation, traced the accused through technology and arrested them.

The accused were sent behind bars, while further investigation was underway.