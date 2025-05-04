Six Arrested In Youth Torture Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 10:10 PM
DERA GHAZIA KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Darahma police have arrested six suspects involved in abduction and torture of a young man in the Haji Ghazi Gharbi area.
Due to an old dispute, the victim was tied to a ladder, brutally assaulted, and a video of the violence was uploaded on social media.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Darahma Police arrested six individuals and sent them behind bars. The victim was immediately given medical attention, and a formal case was registered. Raids were ongoing to capture the remaining suspects.
APP/hus
