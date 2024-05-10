Open Menu

Six Arrested Involve In Gambling

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024

Pindigheb Police station in Attock district on Friday apprehended six accused involved in gambling and placing bets on cockfights with in boundaries of PS Pindigheb

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Pindigheb Police station in Attock district on Friday apprehended six accused involved in gambling and placing bets on cockfights with in boundaries of PS Pindigheb.

According to police sources a police party raided the location of cock fights and betting taking place in an open space with participants from far and wide, following a tip, along with six roosters police also confiscated bet money and detained six suspected.

Police in Pindigheb have registered a case and started further investigation.

