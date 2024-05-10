Six Arrested Involve In Gambling
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Pindigheb Police station in Attock district on Friday apprehended six accused involved in gambling and placing bets on cockfights with in boundaries of PS Pindigheb
According to police sources a police party raided the location of cock fights and betting taking place in an open space with participants from far and wide, following a tip, along with six roosters police also confiscated bet money and detained six suspected.
Police in Pindigheb have registered a case and started further investigation.
