SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers arrested six accused on Monday.

According to the police, Sagheer, Haider, Abdul Hameed, Salman, Shahzad and Ahmed were arrested from different areas of the district and recovered 6.808kg hasish and 20 liters liquors.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.