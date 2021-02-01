Six arrested on cock fight gambling

In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested six gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs41,000 and other items from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested six gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs41,000 and other items from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

Chontra Police got information that some people were gambling on the cock fight in the area.

During the course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Waqar Hussain, Aftab Ahmed and Muhammad Ali. Police recovered Rs35,000 from their possession.

Meanwhile, Murree Police also arrested three gamblers namely Shah Zaib Iqbal, Adnan Abbasi and Rehan Khan who were also involved in betting on cock fight.

Police also recovered Rs 6000 and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all of the accused under the gambling act.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of the police teams and directed to take strict action against such anti-social elements who were violating the law.