UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Arrested On Cock Fight Gambling

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:08 PM

Six arrested on cock fight gambling

In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested six gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs41,000 and other items from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested six gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs41,000 and other items from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

Chontra Police got information that some people were gambling on the cock fight in the area.

During the course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Waqar Hussain, Aftab Ahmed and Muhammad Ali. Police recovered Rs35,000 from their possession.

Meanwhile, Murree Police also arrested three gamblers namely Shah Zaib Iqbal, Adnan Abbasi and Rehan Khan who were also involved in betting on cock fight.

Police also recovered Rs 6000 and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all of the accused under the gambling act.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of the police teams and directed to take strict action against such anti-social elements who were violating the law.

Related Topics

Police Murree Muhammad Ali Money All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

26 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

28 minutes ago

Thai Police Clash With Protesters Near Myanmar Emb ..

2 minutes ago

Gut-Behrami wins second Garmisch super-G

2 minutes ago

Chinese envoy lauds NCOC efforts for saving lives ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.