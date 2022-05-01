UrduPoint.com

Six Arrested On Selling Fireworks, Toy-weapons In Kharkhano Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :District administration here Sunday in a crackdown against selling fireworks and toy-weapons has sealed seven shops by arresting six accused in Kharkhano market.

The raiding team along with police conducted raids in Kharkhano market and inspected several markets.

During the inspection, a huge quantity of toy-weapons and fireworks were recovered from seven different godowns/shops. Six persons found guilty of selling banned material were also booked under the relevant law.

It is mentioned here that Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has imposed section-144 on the sale and purchase of all kinds of toy guns for peaceful observance of Eidul Fitar, a few days earlier.

