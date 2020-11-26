Six arrested on setting of fireworks; man attempted to suicide

Regi police claimed to have arrested six persons allegedly involved in consistently setting of fireworks and recovered firecrackers from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Regi police claimed to have arrested six persons allegedly involved in consistently setting of fireworks and recovered firecrackers from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the identified area and arrested six persons including Sanaullah, Imran, Samiullah, Naik Ahmed, Shehzad, and Noman who were busy setting of so many fireworks that created panic for nearby houses.

A case against all the arrested has been registered under KP Explosive Act.

Meanwhile, an injured Usman told the police that yesterday he lost his temper and opened fire on himself. As a result he received critical wounds; however, his family members shifted him to hospital where his condition is serious. Police have collected evidence from the site and a case has been registered.