UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Arrested On Setting Of Fireworks; Man Attempted To Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

Six arrested on setting of fireworks; man attempted to suicide

Regi police claimed to have arrested six persons allegedly involved in consistently setting of fireworks and recovered firecrackers from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Regi police claimed to have arrested six persons allegedly involved in consistently setting of fireworks and recovered firecrackers from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the identified area and arrested six persons including Sanaullah, Imran, Samiullah, Naik Ahmed, Shehzad, and Noman who were busy setting of so many fireworks that created panic for nearby houses.

A case against all the arrested has been registered under KP Explosive Act.

Meanwhile, an injured Usman told the police that yesterday he lost his temper and opened fire on himself. As a result he received critical wounds; however, his family members shifted him to hospital where his condition is serious. Police have collected evidence from the site and a case has been registered.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police SITE Family All From

Recent Stories

Step afoot to enhance capacity of FJG&CH for healt ..

4 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants for family members of ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt working day, night for welfare of people: ..

7 minutes ago

Ulemas vow to support Govt in tackling second wave ..

7 minutes ago

Opposition intentionally playing with lives of peo ..

7 minutes ago

WHO Says Africa Unprepared for COVID-19 Vaccine Ro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.