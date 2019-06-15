UrduPoint.com
Six Arrested Over Betting On Roaster Fight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Six arrested over betting on roaster fight

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ::Local police here Friday arrested six gamblers who were betting on roaster fight and recovered booty amounting to Rs.3500 at Village Shah Mansoor, police said.

On the public complaints, DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani directed District Superintendent of Police to nab the lawbreakers involved in immoral act of roaster fight.

Police raided the village of Shah Mansoor and arrested six persons who were busy in gambling over roaster fight and recovered booty amounting to Rs.3500 from their processions. Police has registered the case and started investigations.

People of the area lauded the efforts of police and demanded more actions against gamblers.

