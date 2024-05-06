Open Menu

Six Arrested Over De-sealing Boilers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The district police have arrested six persons on charge of de-sealing sealed boilers of three sizing units by violating the rules and regulations of environment protection.

A spokesman of environment protection department said here on Monday that Deputy Director (DD) Environment,Johar Abbas inspected various sizing units and factories and caught six accused from the spot who were burning prohibited material in them.

The teams had sealed these boilers on charge of polluting the environment.

Further investigation was underway.

