Six Arrested Over De-sealing Boilers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The district police have arrested six persons on charge of de-sealing sealed boilers of three sizing units by violating the rules and regulations of environment protection.
A spokesman of environment protection department said here on Monday that Deputy Director (DD) Environment,Johar Abbas inspected various sizing units and factories and caught six accused from the spot who were burning prohibited material in them.
The teams had sealed these boilers on charge of polluting the environment.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Saudi brotherly relations based on mutual respect: Tahir Ashrafi7 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ending red tape: Dr. Musadiq Malik7 minutes ago
-
Mandokhail takes oath as governor Balochistan7 minutes ago
-
DC directs for availability of Roti/Naan at fixed rates17 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues against elements involved in illegal currency exchange17 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary GB chairs meeting of deputy commissioners17 minutes ago
-
Dr Shahzad Baig urges parents to shun propaganda, calls collective efforts to make polio-free37 minutes ago
-
Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with govt over privatisation1 hour ago
-
Three POs arrested2 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month2 hours ago
-
Fire erupts at Port Qasim motor showroom, no loss of lives reported2 hours ago
-
Speeding van-trailer collision in Hyderabad claims 3 lives3 hours ago