UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Arrested Over Violation Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Six arrested over violation of SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari arrested six people from three marriage halls for violating anti corona SOPs/lockdown by holding wedding ceremonies.

A spokesman of local administration said today that AC City on a tip-off when conducted raid in Chak No.208-RB and found about 550 people gathered at the walima ceremony of Amir son of Muhammad Boota. The participants neither used facemasks nor maintained social distance.The AC arrested three persons including Shifa Ali, Mohammad Waseem and Mohammad Muzammal from the spot and a case was registered against them while several persons managed to escape from the scene.

Similarly, three persons including Naveed and Imran, etc. were arrested from two marriage halls at Sammundri Road and Gulistan Colony where wedding programs were organized and more than 320 persons gathered on the spot without wearing face masks. Separate cases were registered against the accused, while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Marriage Road Gulistan From

Recent Stories

14 minutes ago

DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion ..

15 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

60 minutes ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

1 hour ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.