Six arrested over violation of SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari arrested six people from three marriage halls for violating anti corona SOPs/lockdown by holding wedding ceremonies.

A spokesman of local administration said today that AC City on a tip-off when conducted raid in Chak No.208-RB and found about 550 people gathered at the walima ceremony of Amir son of Muhammad Boota. The participants neither used facemasks nor maintained social distance.The AC arrested three persons including Shifa Ali, Mohammad Waseem and Mohammad Muzammal from the spot and a case was registered against them while several persons managed to escape from the scene.

Similarly, three persons including Naveed and Imran, etc. were arrested from two marriage halls at Sammundri Road and Gulistan Colony where wedding programs were organized and more than 320 persons gathered on the spot without wearing face masks. Separate cases were registered against the accused, while further investigation was underway.