Six arrested, Rs70,500 fined over profiteering

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates, during a crackdown, arrested six profiteers and imposed Rs70,500 fine on them on Saturday.

The magistrates conducted raids in bazaars and markets in the district and checked prices of the daily use items.

This was told during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Arshad Bhatti.

The ADCR directed magistrates to visit markets and bazaars in the district on daily basis to ensure supply of affordable and quality goods to people.