Open Menu

Six Arrested, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Six arrested, stolen valuables recovered

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Police arrested six suspects and recovered stolen property valued at approximately Rs6.7 million during a targeted operation in the jurisdiction of Lari Adda Police Station.

The operation was led by DSP City Circle Ilyas Baig and SHO Lari Adda Sub-Inspector Nauman Hassan, along with their team. A car worth Rs6 million was recovered from Umar Shehzad, alias Malang, son of Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Mohalla Chah Arayan.

Other recovered items included three blankets, a dinner set, and valuables worth Rs295,000 from suspects Amir Hamza, son of Riaz, of New Gorala, and Zubair, son of Kabir, of Mohalla Garhi Ahmadabad.

Additionally, a rickshaw valued at Rs400,000 was recovered from Ejaz, son of Rasheed; Sohail Ejaz; and Shoaib from Sheikh Sukha.

All suspects were wanted in multiple theft cases registered at Lari Adda Police Station. The recovered items have been returned to their rightful owners, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Recent Stories

Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Tradi ..

Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading

14 minutes ago
 realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

5 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

6 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

6 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

7 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

7 hours ago
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

15 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

15 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan