Six Arrested, Stolen Valuables Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Police arrested six suspects and recovered stolen property valued at approximately Rs6.7 million during a targeted operation in the jurisdiction of Lari Adda Police Station.
The operation was led by DSP City Circle Ilyas Baig and SHO Lari Adda Sub-Inspector Nauman Hassan, along with their team. A car worth Rs6 million was recovered from Umar Shehzad, alias Malang, son of Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Mohalla Chah Arayan.
Other recovered items included three blankets, a dinner set, and valuables worth Rs295,000 from suspects Amir Hamza, son of Riaz, of New Gorala, and Zubair, son of Kabir, of Mohalla Garhi Ahmadabad.
Additionally, a rickshaw valued at Rs400,000 was recovered from Ejaz, son of Rasheed; Sohail Ejaz; and Shoaib from Sheikh Sukha.
All suspects were wanted in multiple theft cases registered at Lari Adda Police Station. The recovered items have been returned to their rightful owners, and further legal proceedings are underway.
