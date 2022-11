(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons.

Policemen of different police stations arrested Anwar, Rizwan, Tahir, Akram , Sohailand Inaam besides recovering 12 pistols,six guns,19 Kalashnikoves, three phones,400 liters of liquor,340-g hashish.