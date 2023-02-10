Six arrested, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested six members of two gangs and recovered weapons and cash. According to a police spokesperson, Ugoki and Muradpur police stations arrested Shehrayar, Husnain, Usman, Imran Ali, Ejaz and Waqas.

During interrogation, three motorcycles, Rs 455,000, phones and five pistols were recoveredfrom the accused who were involved in 31 cases of dacoity and theft.