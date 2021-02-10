Six arrested with 9kg hashish, 13kg heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital city police on Wednesday, during a crackdown against drugs mafia, claimed to have arrested six smugglers including three women and recovered 9kg hashish and 13kg heroin from their possession in separate actions.

Under the supervision of DSP Cantt.

Alamzeb Khan, the officials of Rehman Baba police station intercepted a suspected car at Kohat Road and arrested two women smugglers after recovering 11Kg heroin and 6kg hashish from their possessions.

In another action, Hayatabad police arrested a woman and two others at Kharkhano check post and recovered 1kg hashish and 2kg heroin from them.

At Aman Square, Sharqi police arrested a man who was carrying 2Kg hashish in his car.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused and further investigation was underway.