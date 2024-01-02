Open Menu

Six Barbers Gunned Down In North Waziristan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2024 | 02:28 PM

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

The victims, who operated barber shops in the local bazaar, were abducted the previous day, and their lifeless bodies have been recovered today from the nearby vicinity.

MIR ALI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) Some unidentified armed assailants targeted and killed six barbers in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police said on Tuesday.

The victims, who operated barber shops in the local bazaar, according to the local police, were abducted the previous day, and their lifeless bodies were discovered on Tuesday from nearby vicinity.

The police started investigation into the matter and launched operation to arrest the culprits.

The latest reports suggested that the unfortunate event in North Waziristan followed a prior occurrence where five laborers lost their lives, and a watchman sustained injuries during an attack by unidentified gunmen while they were sleeping in Wana.

The victims were working to build a police station in the area. During the night, the attackers opened fire on them in their tent, killed them and fled away from the scene.

Of the deceased, three laborers hailed from the Burki tribe of Shikai, and two belonged to the Wazir tribe of Suparkai.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem report.

