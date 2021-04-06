UrduPoint.com
Six Beggars' Handlers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Six beggars' handlers arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The crackdown of Islamabad Police against professional alm- seekers is underway and six handlers of beggars were arrested during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Golra, Industrial area and Shehzad town police stations nabbed four handlers of beggars identified as Ghulam Yaseen, Azam, Majid and Imran.

They had divided sectors, signals and main chowks for begging activities. Two of the accused Ghulam Yaseen and Majid used to send children belonging to slum area of Golra at various signals and chowks of the city. They used to get share from them and support them in case of any issue with them.

Another accused Imran was also found involved in the same practice who had been using the children for this activity in sector F-11.

Shehzad town police station nabbed Ishfaq alias Shaka who had already remained jail bird. He used to force children belonging to Pir Wadhai area to beg at Lehtrar raod, Paracha Chowk, Sanam Chowk and Taramri Chowk.

Likewise, Industrial area police nabbed a female accused Sapna Rani who was using children and women for begging activities.

Police have registered cases against all the accused under relevant sections and further legal action is underway.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said the accused used to the children and women and get them involved in such activities. He said this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that strict action would be taken against beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas.

He said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

