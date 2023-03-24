UrduPoint.com

Six Bids To Smuggle 4010 Wheat, Flour Bags Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled six bids to smuggle 4010 wheat and flour bags, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He said that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six drivers namely Pervaiz, Mushtaq, Zahid, Ziarat, Naveed and Sajid, recovered 2810 flour and 1200 wheat bags.

He said that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat and flour bags out of Rawalpindi division .

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had accelerated their ongoing operations against wheat and flour smugglers, he said.

Strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers and hoarders, he added.

