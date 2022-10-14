Six bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling six bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 1150 bags here on Friday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six drivers namely Naseeb, Ali Khan, Shahid, Luqman, Arslan, and Ahsan, who were trying to illegally ship out wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

The administration succeeded to intercept six vehicles besides seizing 1150 wheat and flour bags.

The authorities had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, the DC had also instructed the authorities to monitor the movement of wheat, around the clock, and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.