Six bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 4800 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled six bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 4800 bags weighing 20 kg and 20 fine wheat flour bags weighing 100 kg.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated six vehicles loaded with wheat, flour and fine wheat flour.

He informed that police arrested six drivers namely Munir, Shoaib, Umar, Israr, Zubair and Akram for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

He also informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.