Six Bike Lifters, Street Criminals Arrested; 11 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 06:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six bike lifters and street criminals besides recovering 11 stolen motorcycles, Rs 25,000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station managed to net three accused namely Arslan, Saeed and Muhammad Nawab and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

In another raid, Airport police held a bike lifter namely Zeeshan and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession, he added.

Similarly, the spokesman said, Morgah police managed to net two street criminals, Zulfiqar and Shehzad and recovered four stolen motorcycles and Rs 25,000 cash from their possession.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

City Police Officer appreciated the police teams and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and sent them behind the bars.

