Six bikes, gold ornaments recovered; three held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested two bike lifters and a maid, besides recovering six bikes, cash and gold ornaments from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said Ramana police team arrested a house maid namely Sameena Ejaz and recovered gold ornament and cash from her. A case had been registered against her and further investigation was underway.

Another team headed by SHO Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza arrested two members of a bike lifter gang identified as Sohaib Akhtar and Inzamam Haseeb and recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of twin cities and later selling them.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.