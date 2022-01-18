Six Bills Introduced In National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of six bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.
These bills were the Islamabad Water Conservation Bill-2022, the Acid and Burn Crime Bill-2022, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill-2022) (Amendment in Article- 24-A), the Indecent Advertisement Prohibition (Amendment) Bill-2022), The ICT Tuberculosis (Notification) Bill-2022) and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill-2022.
Meanwhile, the legislative business was in progress when Usama Qadri of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan pointed out lack of the quorum that led to adjournment of the House till Wednesday at 4 pm.