Six bills laid in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) As many as six bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday whereas the chair referred the bills to the relevant committees for further consideration.

The bills laid included The Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article-9A), The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Pakistan Examination board Bill, 2024, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article27) and The West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

The National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024 was approved by the House.

Six private member bills were dropped due to the absence of the mover.

The House was adjourned to meet again on Friday (August 2, 2024) at 11:00 am.