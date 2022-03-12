UrduPoint.com

Six Bogies Of Freight Train Derail Near Latifabad Hyd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Six bogies of freight train derail near Latifabad Hyd

Six bogies of a goods train derailed near Latifabad unit No 7 Hyderabad on Saturday, the movement of rail traffic suspended on the up-country track

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Six bogies of a goods train derailed near Latifabad unit No 7 Hyderabad on Saturday, the movement of rail traffic suspended on the up-country track.

The Railways officials informed that the freight train derailed when it was approaching the Hyderabad railway station while there were no reports of casualty or injury in the incident.

The Railways officials said that heavy machinery moved to put the bogies back on the track and added that it would take them a few hours to restore the railway traffic. The trains heading towards Hyderabad railway station were stopped at Kotri.

